TMC candidate attacked in Arambag

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate of Arambag, Mitali Bag was allegedly attacked by BJP-backed goons on Sunday morning.



Bag’s car was vandalised but the Trinamool Congress candidate remained unhurt.

According to sources, Bag on Sunday was busy with her election campaign. She had deboarded the car and parked it in front of a party office in Mostafapur. From there Bag was walking to reach the Barkhantola in Palashpai area. While walking, suddenly a group of people surrounded her and others. Her car was vandalised as well. After a while the accused persons fled.

Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP-backed goons were behind the attack. However, BJP leadership denied the allegations.