TMC calls Suvendu ‘bluff master’, promises to sue him in court for ‘wild allegations’ against Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool has launched a broadside against the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that his failure to substantiate his claim with evidence that ‘Mamata Banerjee begged Amit Shah over the phone for restoration of TMC’s national party status’ has proved that he is allegedly a barefaced liar.



The issue gathered steam after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threw down the gauntlet, challenging Adhikari that if he can present evidence to substantiate his claim that she begged Shah over the phone for restoration of her party’s national status, she will resign. Following her declaration, the party’s MP Derek ‘O’ Brien shot a notice to Suvendu to either retract his statement or the party will sue him for defamation and will also drag Shah “needlessly” into the suit for his fault.

However, neither side agreed to bury the hatchet there. Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary told the media that the very fact that Suvendu failed to present evidence the next day to back his allegations again proved that he is nothing short of a “gas balloon”, and after being challenged, has now become a deflated one.

Replying to Suvendu’s rebuttal that he is waiting for Trinamool Congress to first drag him to court so he can present the supposed call recording as evidence in the court, Abhishek alleged that Adhikari is full of lies and has been caught red-handed. He said there is no way out for Suvendu now since the party is anyway going to drag him to court for his “wild allegations”. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari is a bluff master whose words have no basis in truth and Abhishek has once again hit the bull’s eye by catching his bluff.

“Why does he have to wait for us to drag him to court? He was giving tall speeches about possessing phone records which proves his allegation. So what happened to that evidence? He is a master in feeding cock and bull stories to the people. It’s time he is taught a lesson,” Kunal said.