TMC calls suspension of 49 MPs ‘authoritarian’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday condemned the suspension of 49 Lok Sabha members, calling it an “authoritarian” move and an effort to suppress Opposition voices in the House.



The ruling party also demanded a statement from Union Home minister Amit Shah on the recent security breach in Parliament.

As many as 49 MPs from Lok Sabha were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 Opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament, taking the total number of suspensions during the Winter session to 141.

Out of this, 95 were from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha. TMC MPs suspended for the remainder of the session on Tuesday were Mala Roy, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Khalilur Rahaman and Sajda Ahmad.

TMC spokesperson said that people in India will suspend and oust the BJP government at the Centre in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP has been destroying democracy. Miscreants entered the Parliament using the pass issued by BJP MP Pratap Simha. He has not been arrested. The Opposition MPs who have raised questions have been suspended. It’s a shame on democracy. The opposition MPs are demanding statements from the Prime Minister or Home minister but they are not coming up with

any statements.

Trinamool in a post on X said: “The Opposition is MUTED! Over 140 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament. Why? For merely demanding discussion, debate, and a statement from HM @AmitShah. India’s democracy is endangered, but the numerous attempts by @BJP4India to silence the opposition will be in vain!” It further stated: “In @BJP4India’s realm of selective justice, their ignorance is glaring when it involves their own. With over 141 suspended MPs, democracy is ruthlessly slaughtered, yet again.”