TMC calls SC’s decision on ads ‘humiliating defeat’ for BJP

Kolkata: With the Supreme Court refusing to entertain the plea of BJP challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order restraining it from publication of “offending” advertisements against the ruling party of Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday called it a humiliating defeat for the saffron brigade.



TMC on Monday wrote on its social media handle: “Another setback for BJP’s desperate attempts to tarnish our image! The Supreme Court has rejected their plea challenging the Calcutta HC’s order restraining them from publishing ‘disparaging’ advertisements. Smt.@DrShashiPanja called on BJP to prepare for yet another humiliating defeat on June 4th. Their pathetic smear tactics are crumbling to dust.”

In a video message, Trinamool’s national spokesperson Shashi Panja said: “Bharatiya Janata party in Bengal is attempting to defame Bengal, Trinamool Congress and its leaders. They are trying to tarnish our image. Such efforts failed today and in such a way that they lost in the High Court’s Single Bench, then Division Bench. In a bid to insult Bengal they publish advertisements. Their intention was also to insult our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Now, they even got reprimanded in the Supreme Court. When the results come out on June 4, it will be clear how the people of Bengal defeated them.” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “Another tight slap to BJP by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. SC refuses to hear BJP’s appeal against the Calcutta HC order banning BJP’s false & malicious ads targeting TMC. Know what’s most shameful here? HC banned the ads. SC upheld. While Modi-ally ECI did NOTHING!”

On Monday, the Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan refused to interfere with the order. According to a news agency, the Bench observed that advertisements were prima facie “disparaging.” The senior advocate representing BJP asserted that the advertisements were based on facts but the Bench refused to entertain the plea stating that they don’t want to promote further “acrimony.”

Following the Supreme Court’s refusal, the petition was withdrawn seeking liberty to file a reply before the Single Bench of Calcutta High Court which passed the interim order.