TMC calls for SEBI probe into Exit Poll company-BJP ‘nexus’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday demanded an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) into alleged manipulation of stock markets through fake exit poll predictions by a company and the BJP.



TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday took to his social media handle and alleged that an exit poll company which published false predictions also actively trades on the stock market.

Gokhale wrote: “The misleading predictions by this company led to a surge & then a crash in the markets on 3rd & 4th June.”

He alleged that this exit poll company is also in the business of printing “high value documents” for the Union Government and had “secured this contract from the Modi-led BJP Govt 2.”

He further alleged: “The company actively spreads info on “govt schemes” and tracks beneficiaries according to its annual filings. The company also states that it “informs people about govt scheme benefits” & “connects them with the Central Govt”.

This is done through a platform they’ve developed. This is a MAJOR conflict of interest because we all know that the BJP’s election campaign involved “connecting with beneficiaries” and targeting them for votes.

It is also known that BJP had hired a few private companies to connect with beneficiaries and to run propaganda on Modi’s “schemes” during elections.

This was done as an exercise called “Viksit Bharat” and even the ECI had stopped BJP from sending Whatsapp messages to people about this as a violation of Code of Conduct.”

Raising certain questions, Saket wrote on X: “1. Did HIGH VALUE govt contracts influence the (false) predictions made by this exit poll company on 1st & 2nd June? 2. Was this exit poll company hired by the BJP for their 2024 election campaign and was it actively working for that party? Both cases above are not only a conflict of interest but point towards INSIDER TRADING which is a major crime.” Gokhale opined: “Only an investigation by SEBI can determine whether this exit poll company did insider trading on stock markets and what amount of illegal profits they made along with the BJP. BJP & an exit poll company collaborated to loot ₹30 lakh crores of hard-earned money of ordinary investors.

The manipulation of stock markets done through fake exit poll predictions by this company and BJP must be investigated by SEBI immediately”.