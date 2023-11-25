TMC calls CBI enquiry against Mahua ‘vendetta politics’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called the CBI probe against its MP Mahua Moitra “vendetta politics” and alleged that such misuse of Central probe agencies prove that the BJP is politically bankrupt.



The CBI is learnt to have registered a preliminary enquiry against Moitra in connection with the cash for query controversy. The inquiry was taken up on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, officials said Saturday. The BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Reacting to the development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that it is a conspiracy by the BJP to malign another TMC member. He said that the misuse of central agencies by the BJP proves that it cannot fight TMC politically.

“The BJP has become politically bankrupt,” he remarked. Kunal said central probe agencies are being used to float false narratives about Opposition party leaders in a bid to besmirch their public image. He said such an attempt against Mahua will ultimately turn out to be unsuccessful.

Moitra has, however, denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group. The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is also looking into the allegations against her.

Recently at a party meeting, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP is attempting to remove her from Parliament but in doing so they are making things easier for her ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Mamata said that such a planned attack on Mahua will help the MP in her pursuit of victory in the elections.

She said that there are hardly three months left for the parliamentary elections and an expulsion now will be meaningless.