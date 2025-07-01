TMC calls BJP team ‘political tourists’; seeks accountability for crimes in BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: As the BJP’s fact-finding team arrived in Kolkata to probe the alleged gangrape at a law college, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out, branding them “political tourists.” TMC leaders, including minister Shashi Panja, accused the BJP of politicising the incident while defending the state government’s handling of the case. They questioned why such teams never visit BJP-ruled states when similar crimes against women occur.

The BJP delegation includes former Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Satpal Singh, along with MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra.

Panja pointed to their records, saying: “Biplab Deb is the same person under whose watch in Tripura freedom of speech was suppressed, journalists and Opposition leaders attacked. Our general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy and MP Sushmita Dev were also attacked there. Several brutal rape cases took place during his tenure.”

She added: “There is democracy in West Bengal. When our delegation tried to go to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, or to Tripura and Assam, they were stopped. But BJP sends its fact-finding team here with no such restriction. This only shows that democracy is alive in Bengal, unlike in BJP-ruled states.” She also criticised Singh, a former Mumbai Police Commissioner, for his remarks during the Hathras rape case, where he allegedly said, “police and government can’t stop rapes”.

“Instead of indulging in photo-ops, the BJP should focus on their own states and stop defending rapists,” Panja said. She also highlighted the contrast in the treatment of delegations, noting that TMC leaders were prevented from visiting Hathras, Tripura and Assam. “But BJP teams face no such restrictions in Bengal. This proves democracy is alive here, unlike in BJP-ruled states,” she added. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose cited data from Madhya Pradesh: “7,294 rape cases in 2024 — a 19% rise. That’s 20 rapes a day. Will the National Commission for Women or BJP’s fact-finding team go there? Or are such teams only for Opposition-ruled states?”

TMC’s official X handle also slammed the BJP: “The irony of @BJP4India parading as champions of ‘Nari Suraksha’ is sickening. When questioned about Bilkis Bano and Kathua, BJP karyakartas assaulted female students, molested them, and tore their clothes. Is this their idea of justice? This perverse pattern repeats wherever BJP sets foot.”

TMC further added: “Is BJP’s ‘fact-finding’ team taking notes, or too busy staging photo-ops to see the blood and bruises? BJP has no moral right to speak on women’s safety.”