TMC builds house for destitute elderly couple in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A house for an elderly, childless couple in dire need was constructed under the direction of Harirampur MLA and state Consumer Affairs Minister Biplab Mitra and with the efforts of the district.

The couple, 70-year-old Sufal Soren and his wife, residents of Krishnapur under Mahabari Gram Panchayat in Banshihari Block, had been living in a dilapidated shelter on someone else’s land. Due to their old age, they were unable to enroll in the state’s “Banglar Awas Yojana,” leaving them homeless and exposed to harsh conditions, especially during winter.

The plight of the couple came to light when local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ash Mohammad informed Banshihari Block TMC president Partha Pratim Majumdar. Upon hearing about their situation, Majumdar brought it to the attention of district TMC president Subhas Bhawal and minister Biplab Mitra. Deeply moved, Mitra instructed the party to take immediate action.

Pooling approximately Rs 70,000 through personal contributions, TMC leaders and members in the district initiated the construction of a new house for the couple. On New Year’s Day, Subhas Bhawal personally supervised the project, ensuring its completion.

Tears of joy welled up in Sufal Soren’s eyes as he expressed his gratitude, saying: “We have lived under the open sky for so long because we had no house of our own. Due to our age, we couldn’t register under the housing scheme. I approached the TMC leaders for help and they built this house for us. I thank our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and minister Biplab Mitra for turning our dream of owning a house into reality.”

Speaking on the initiative, South Dinajpur TMC president Subhas Bhawal said: “TMC has always been committed to humanitarian efforts. This elderly couple had no shelter and lived under the open sky for years. It feels fulfilling to know they now have a home of their own.”