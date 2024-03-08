TMC Brigade rally: Police announces traffic measures

Kolkata: To ensure the public is not inconvenienced due to the Trinamool Congress’ Brigade rally on March 10, Kolkata Police has announced certain measures for traffic management.

Information shared by police said that movement of all types of goods vehicles (except LPG vehicles, vegetable, fruits and milk carrying vehicles) will be restricted within the city from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Further, vehicles of all descriptions will not be allowed to park at the following thoroughfares/roads on the day: in and around Victoria Memorial Hall i.e portion of AJC Bose Road between Hastings crossing and Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue, Lovers Lane.

Further, movement of vehicles of all descriptions and carts of all descriptions, including trams will be temporarily suspended or diverted or not allowed to be parked on the roads and approaches along the line of route of the processions from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Vehicular traffic may also be diverted from any of the arterial roads and feeder roads by the traffic police on duty.

Additionally, movement of vehicular traffic will be regulated along the following roads stretches from 4pm to 8pm: Amherst Street (North to South), Bidhan Sarani from K C Sen Street to Vivekananda Road (South-North), College Street (North-South), Brabourne Road (North-South), Strand Road from Hare Street to Woodmunt Street (South-North), B B Ganguly Street (East-West), Bentinck Street (South-North), New CIT Road (West-East), Rabindra Sarani from BK Paul Avenue to Lalbazar Street (South-North).