TMC booth prez attacked & wounded by Cong workers

The booth president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was allegedly severely beaten up by Congress workers of the locality for not switching side to Congress during the Panchayat elections at Hatichapa Village of Birnagar Gram Panchayat (GP) under the Kaliachak Police Station on Tuesday night.

Further, the accused tried to cut off the right ear of the victim. An injured, Salim Shaikh, 45-years-old, was taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment. A written complaint against the accused has been lodged with the police.

The accused Congress workers are Khalek Shaikh, Bakkar Shaikh, Rana Shaikh and others. Soon after the incident, the accused persons fled. Before the last Panchayat polls, Shaikh was being pressured to join the Congress party by the accused person and Maleka Bibi, wife of Khalek Shaikh. After his refusal, Congress workers had been threatening to kill him for not switching over to the Congress party and campaigning for votes. Shaikh was sitting on a chair by his house when the accused attacked him with rods and sharp weapons. The cops of Kaliachak Police Station have started an investigation.

Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, said: “The Opposition are trying to snatch our dedicated workers which they cannot do. The police must take legal steps against the offenders. The party is with the victim and his family.”