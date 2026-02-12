TMC blames SIR process for Howrah priest’s death

Kolkata: “Another name etched into the blood-stained ledger,” the Trinamool Congress said, alleging that the death of a Howrah temple priest was linked to distress over errors in the electoral rolls and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process.



According to the party, Kanchan Kumar Ganguly, a priest of the 350-year-old Siddheshwari Kali temple in Howrah, had been deeply upset after

discovering that his name was incorrectly recorded in the electoral rolls.

It was allegedly entered as “Kanchan Mallick,” a discrepancy that locals claimed caused him significant anxiety. Local residents said the clerical error and the struggle to have it corrected left him distressed, and that he later died by suicide.

The TMC squarely blamed the SIR process, describing it as “poison” and accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of creating an atmosphere of fear and harassment through the voter list revision exercise.

The party alleged that such administrative lapses have had severe human consequences and demanded accountability.

TMC further asserted that Bengal “will carry the memory of every lost life,” framing the incident as part of a broader pattern of alleged irregularities and distress linked to the voter verification drive.