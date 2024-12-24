TMC blames Modi, Shah for vandalism of Ambedkar statue

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for its failure to abide by the principals of the Constitution after a statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad following the controversial remarks of the Union Home minister Amit Shah. Trinamool Congress also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backed Shah.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said: “Aap CHRONOLOGY samjhiye: HM@AmitShah insults Babasaheb Ambedkar on the floor of the Parliament. Instead of asking him to apologise, PM @narendramodi backs him up.” The ruling party in Bengal also said that instead of regretting his statement, Shah defended his statement. “Far from showing remorse, the Home Minister defends his actions Now, a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar has been vandalised in the PM and the HM’s home state, Gujarat @BJP4India’s contempt for constitutional principles, their aversion to the values Babasaheb stood for, and their disdain for the Dalit community can’t be more OBVIOUS! An APOLOGY is long overdue!” Trinamool also said in its

social media post. Trinamool Congress in various districts took out rallies on Monday condemning the incident where Union Home minister Amit Shah had allegedly made “disparaging” remarks about Ambedkar. The party leaders in Kolkata as well as other districts took to the streets protesting Shah’s remarks. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee condemned the BJP government at the Centre for its anti-Dalit mindset.

Banerjee had also stated that she would not accept the insults unleashed on Ambedkar by Shah. She had also claimed that Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha about Ambedkar were a display of the BJP’s “casteist and anti-Dalit mindset”.

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha recently, Shah took a swipe at the Congress, saying, it has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”