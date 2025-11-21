TMC blames EC’s ‘unplanned SIR pressure’ as BLOs fall ill

Kolkata: TMC on Thursday posted on their social media accusing the Election Commission of conducting the Special Intensive Revision in an “unplanned, excessive and inhuman” manner as another BLO from Raiganj fell ill with previous two cases of death of BLOs due to extreme work pressure.

In the post they stated that EC is putting unbearable pressure on BLOs across Bengal. TMC stated that the EC’s approach has turned routine electoral work into a crisis situation, where BLOs are being forced to work beyond safe limits without sufficient rest or support.

In Raiganj, North Dinajpur, a BLO, Krishnapada Sarkar, suddenly fell ill while returning from SIR duties. Witnesses said he experienced a wave of dizziness during door-to-door verification and had to be taken aside for immediate medical attention. His colleagues revealed that the workload in recent days had become unusually heavy, with strict deadlines and long hours spent on data checking, verification and uploading. The incident intensified concerns about the physical strain faced by BLOs who have been working continuously under tight schedules.

A similar and more severe case was reported from Konnagar in Hooghly district, where 60-year-old BLO and Anganwadi worker Tapati Biswas collapsed while distributing enumeration forms.

Her family claimed she had been under enormous stress from late-night online uploads, QR-code scanning and multiple rounds of field visits.

Doctors later confirmed she had suffered a cerebral stroke, leaving her partially paralysed. Her relatives said she had barely slept for days due to the pressure of completing SIR tasks alongside her regular Anganwadi responsibilities.

Responding to the twin incidents, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh addressed a Press meet where he launched a scathing criticism of the Election Commission.

He said the EC’s “disorganised and harsh” implementation of the SIR exercise is not only harming officials in Bengal but creating similar distress in other states as well. Citing Rajasthan — a BJP-ruled state — he argued that the EC’s decisions have caused widespread confusion there too. Ghosh added that if people are falling sick or dying because of the Commission’s sudden and poorly planned orders, the EC must take full responsibility.

When asked about individuals being wrongly categorised as doubtful voters or intruders, he said that even if one such case exists, it reflects a failure on the part of the authorities, adding that if the BSF is involved in verification, it must be held accountable for such lapses.