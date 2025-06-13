TMC: BJP’s hollow rhetoric of ‘Nari Sashaktikaran’ lies in tatters

Kolkata: Stating that BJP’s hollow rhetoric of “Nari Sashaktikaran” lies in tatters, Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday, slammed the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre after India ranked 131 out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2025, slipping two places from its position last year.

The ruling party in Bengal stated that it’s a major cause of embarrassment for the Modi government as women in India are pushed further behind. Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a post on X said: “@BJP4India’s hollow rhetoric of “Nari Sashaktikaran” lies in tatters. India ranks a dismal 131 out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2025. Dropped two places from last year. With a gender parity score of just 64.1%, India now ranks among the lowest in South Asia.” The party further added: “It’s a NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT, and no slogan can hide the truth that under PM @narendramodi, India’s women are being pushed further behind.”

TMC also reminded the Centre that there can be no “Samruddh Bharat” without Mahila Samriddhi. Contrary to the Centre, the Bengal government has given major priority to inclusive economic empowerment for women ever since Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister. The state government has taken initiatives to implement a more effective gender empowerment and social inclusion framework with the assistance of the World Bank.

The Women Employment Platform (WEP) is being implemented under this project. Ever since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power, it introduced a host of new schemes not only to empower women but also to bring a sustainable change in the socio-economic conditions of the people in general. Quite a few schemes were launched by the state government to make women economically independent. Formation of self-help groups has brought a sea change in the lives of women in villages.

World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2025 stated: “One of the dimensions where India increases parity is in Economic Participation and Opportunity, where its score improves by +.9 percentage points to 40.7%. While most indicator values remain the same, parity in estimated earned income rises from 28.6% to 29.9%, positively impacting the sub index score.”

The Global Gender Gap Index measures gender parity across four key dimensions: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment.