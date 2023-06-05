TMC: BJP will lose Assembly polls of 5 states this Dec

Kolkata: Following the Balasore train accident, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has held the BJP responsible for the migration of workers from Bengal and claimed that the saffron brigade is headed for a mega debacle in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states in December.



In a recent party workers’ meeting in Howrah, the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the BJP government at the Centre is responsible for the migration of workers from Bengal. He believes that because the Central government has been deliberately withholding funds meant to pay wages to the 100-day rural workers, such workers are migrating to other states in search of work and wages. It is learnt that several of the injured in the Coromandel Express were migrant workers who were heading to Chennai for work. Most of them live in the South 24-Parganas.

Abhishek said that at a time when the Railway minister should be resigning, he is demanding for a CBI probe.

“This shows the aggressive side of the BJP. Despite so many people having died in this tragedy there is not a shred of remorse on the faces of these BJP leaders,” he alleged.

He added that people of India are keeping an account of everything and will give a befitting reply in days to come. He said that an example of this is the recent Karnataka elections. “Amit Shah was all big talk when he was visitng Birbhum. He said that TMC-led-state government will collapse before 2026. What India saw was a wipeout of the BJP from Karnataka. Time has come for BJP to go from power.”

Abhishek further predicted that in the upcoming Assembly election in five states, BJP will be wiped out. “On December, this, year five states are going for polls-Telengana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Mark my words, BJP will be losing in all these five states. Not a single of these will be won by them” he said.