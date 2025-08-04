TMC, BJP to hold political progs in Cooch Behar on August 5

Cooch Behar: Political temperatures are set to rise in Cooch Behar as both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plan programmes on August 5, prompting concerns over potential clashes. TMC has lined up political programmes at 19 locations on that day.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to visit Cooch Behar that day, accompanied by 65 BJP MLAs, to protest against the alleged assault on party legislators during the recent Uttar Kanya Abhiyan rally by the BJP Yuva Morcha on July 21. BJP had sought permission for the event and on Saturday, the court granted approval for the programme.

Adhikari is expected to meet the District Superintendent of Police during his visit. In a counter-move, the Trinamool has announced a district-wide protest against the NRC and alleged atrocities on Bengalis in other states.

TMC’s protest will take place at 19 key locations across Cooch Behar, including Ghughumari, Khagrabari, Pundibari and Baburhat—particularly at entry points into the district. District TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “We will hold peaceful protests against the NRC and the injustice faced by the people of Bengal elsewhere.

A letter seeking police permission has already been sent. If denied, we will move the court.” However, the announcement of simultaneous rallies has sparked fears of a possible law and order situation. When asked, De Bhowmik responded: “Ours is a peace-loving party.” BJP district president Abhijit Barman accused the TMC of deliberately attempting to provoke conflict.

“TMC wants confrontation. Our leader Suvendu Adhikari will come as scheduled. If TMC tries to create unrest, BJP will not remain silent,” he warned. With both parties firm on their plans, all eyes are now on the district administration’s next move to ensure peace on August 5.