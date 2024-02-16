TMC: BJP running PR campaign over Sandeshkhali unrest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday claimed that the BJP has been hatching a conspiracy in connection with the Sandeshkhali incident and blowing the incident out of proportion with an intention to turn it into a mass movement like Singur or Nandigram.

The ruling party in Bengal in support of its claim shared an audio of a conversation purportedly between a caller and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, where the Asansol South MLA is heard accepting that her party would convert the Sandeshkhali incident “into a mass movement like like Singur or Nandigram.”

In the telephonic conversation, the unknown caller asks the BJP leader if they can “turn Sandeshkhali incident into a Singur or Nandigram so that the mass movement can take place,” to which Agnimitra Paul said: “We definitely want to do that and we are planning it. We are in the planning stage on how to take it forward.”

Paul also said that the BJP MLAs would be visiting Sandeshkhali in the coming days and her party would be calling for a CBI investigation on the issue.

Terming the audio clip as a big expose, Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “The big EXPOSÉ behind BJP’s Mission Sandeshkhali! We have been wondering why @BJP4India’s National Leadership, which is tight-lipped on all issues concerning the safety and security of women, has suddenly broken its vow of silence and is now shedding crocodile tears. BJP MLA @paulagnimitra1 has inadvertently revealed that this is just a PR campaign to blow the Sandeshkhali incident out of proportion and, hopefully, turn it into a mass movement like Singur or Nandigram.”

Under the leadership of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee the Singur and Nandigram movement had turned into a mass protest.