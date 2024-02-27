TMC: BJP pushing CAA before LS elections to mislead people, spread its ‘communal rhetoric’

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal on Tuesday raised concerns over reports of the imminent notification of CAA rules before the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that such speculation aims to mislead the public and spread BJP’s communal rhetoric ahead of the Parliamentary polls.

The rules for the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) for fast-tracking citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are likely to be issued before the Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections comes into effect, it was learnt.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) gets enforced immediately after the election schedule is announced, which is likely in the next fortnight.

The rules for the CAA are likely to be issued before the MCC comes into effect, an agency report claimed that sources privy to the development said.

“Our party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly said we will oppose CAA. We are concerned with the sort of reports that are coming out regarding the implementation of the Act. The way Aadhaar cards of residents of the state were being deactivated was a precursor to enforcing the Citizenship Amendment Act,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said. The senior TMC leader said the party would oppose tooth and nail the efforts by the Centre “to impose CAA as it considers it as a part of BJP’s communal rhetoric before the elections”.

When the rules for the CAA are issued, the Modi government will start granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.