TMC: BJP must apologise for ‘insulting Maa Sarada’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Saturday, attacked the state BJP for not removing the caricature of Maa Sarada from its social media post and also took on the Modi-led government at the Centre, saying it has no right to deliver lectures on women safety when women are being paraded naked in BJP-ruled state in Manipur.



Trinamool Congress criticized BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya, alleging the cell has recruited and protected rapists.

The BJP had posted an obscene caricature of the revered Maa Sarada Devi which it has not removed yet.

“Bohiragoto (outsider) BJP crosses all limits; insults Maa Sarada Devi with a vile caricature! On instructions of Amit Malviya who hires & endorses rapists — BJP choses to hurt Bengal’s maa (mother) again. @BJP4Bengal leaders are too blinded by their subservience to their masters in Delhi to see how they’ve repeatedly insulted Bengal’s cultural icons. By posting a derogatory caricature of Ma Sarada Devi to spread their communal message, they have not only hurt our religious sentiments but have made their contempt for women abundantly clear. Will the IT Cell Chief, @amitmalviya, own up to this nuisance? We demand an immediate unconditional apology!” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

Criticising PM Modi over the Madhya Pradesh gangrape, TMC wrote on X: “While @JPNadda is busy addressing the BJP National Convention in New Delhi, a pregnant woman is battling for her life in DOUBLE-ENGINE Madhya Pradesh, after being gangraped and set on fire alive! How many @BJP4India teams have been dispatched to the spot? Will @NCWIndia send a delegation to MP or maintain a stoic silence as the crime took place under a “Modi Ki Guarantee” state?”