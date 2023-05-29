TMC: BJP misleading Kurmis for political gains, wants to foil ‘Nabajowar campaign’

Kolkata: Following the attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy, Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is misleading the Kurmi community to fuel tension and which becomes apparent from the Jai Shri Ram slogans that were hurled by the crowd of the attackers and how the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is openly offering to lend support to the arrested persons in this case.



With the arrest of two of their leaders, Rajesh Mahato and Nishikanta Mahato, in connection with the convoy attack case, the Kurmis began mass protests, paralyzing certain pockets of the tribal-dominated districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram.

Amid this, the TMC called a press conference on Monday where the party clarified that they feel that the Kurmi community is being misled by the BJP against the TMC for political gains.

Addressing the media, party leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the very fact that Jai Sree Ram slogans were being hurled from the crowd that attacked the convoy proves the hand of the BJP behind the incident.

“This is an attempt to foil the Nabajowar campaign which is witnessing an overwhelming response from the people. The BJP is not being able to swallow the fact that people are turning out in huge numbers to lend their support to TMC” she remarked.

“Earlier the BJP tried to intimidate Abhishek using the CBI but they failed to stop the campaign. Abhishek faced the interrogation bravely and resumed the campaign with more enthusiasm.”

She further highlighted that the Kurmi community should insist on a probe so that they can find out who is misusing them for gaining political mileage. “No one can say that Mamata Banerjee has ever deprived any section of people, or is against the Kurmis. The attack on Abhishek’s convoy was pre-planned,” she alleged.

Chandrima claimed that Suvendu Adhikari had in the past insulted the tribal people. “He had made insulting remarks against our party leader Birbaha Hansda who represents the Santhal community. He had said that her position is below his shoes. This shows how he despises the tribal communities,” she alleged.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Kurmis had earlier met Abhishek regarding their problems and hence there could be no reason why they will attack his convoy. “Suvendu Adhikari is trying to fuel tension by using them. He is even claiming to lend support to the persons arrested in this case,” he said.

Kunal reminded that when a blast had occurred during the Left Front regime when the former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was returning from Salboni, the state government had allegedly terrorised the people in the area using the police but the Mamata Banerjee government is doing no such thing and the police have arrested only the persons who they think are involved.

Further, showing a video Kunal alleged that Suvendu has claimed in his Sonapur meeting that BJP will ensure that every person who has entered Bengal by crossing the border (India-Bangladesh), be it a Hindu or Muslim, will be driven out. “Is this the official decision of the BJP which had been on the contrary claiming that they will not drive anyone out using NRC or CAA but give them their rights of citizenship? The BJP must clarify their stance. Bengal will not allow any NRC or CAA,” he asserted.