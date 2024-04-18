TMC & BJP leaders walk together in Ram Navami procession

Siliguri: Setting aside political differences, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP leaders walked together in a procession organised on the occasion of Ram Navami in Siliguri on Wednesday sending out a message of unity.



Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress walked in a procession with Raju Bista, BJP candidate of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. Sankar Ghosh and Anandamoy Barman, BJP MLAs were also present on the occasion. Papiya Ghosh offered ‘prasad’ (food offerings) to BJP candidates and MLAs after offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Mallaguri, Siliguri.

“Siliguri is the city where people of all communities celebrate festivals together. I offered prayers to Lord Ram. I was invited to attend the procession. I came and offered my prayers to Lord Ram,” said Papiya Ghosh.

On Wednesday, the Ram Navami Mahotsav Samiti organised a procession from the Hanuman Temple in Mallaguri, Siliguri. Tableaus with messages on saving the environment and other social messages were also displayed along with cutouts of Lord Ram. Many people from different areas of Siliguri participated in the procession, which circumambulated Hill Cart Road, Bidhan Road and Sevoke Road.

During the procession Raju Bista said: “A large number of people gathered in the procession. There is no doubt that India will become Ram Rajya. And the country is moving towards that goal.”

Papiya Ghosh, condemned these words and said: “No one should do politics with religion. Our only objection is that the BJP is doing politics with Lord Ram, which is absolutely wrong.” Meanwhile, people belonging to the minority community participated in a procession of Ram Navami in Fulbari. The procession started from Fulbari Canal More and circumambulated surrounding areas. Md. Rizwi who has participated in the procession said: “Hindu brothers of this area always participate in our programmes. Today is the day of celebration for Hindu brothers. Therefore, we have participated in the rally to celebrate the festival. We always celebrate festivals together.”

Mohan Sharma said: “There is no difference between us. We don’t care what anyone says. We celebrate each other’s festivals together.”