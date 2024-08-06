TMC: BJP involved in abducting a woman in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress president, Abhijit De Bhowmik has alleged that a woman from Tufanganj has been abducted by the BJP.



The controversy involves a woman who recently lost her husband and accused a local youth of having an illicit relationship with her and then failing to marry her as promised.

On Friday, she had launched a protest outside his house along with her two children. In response, the youth drank poison to avoid public shame and is now hospitalised. Following this, the youth’s family and neighbours allegedly tied the woman to a pole and beat her. TMC alleged that the local BJP booth president and his family were involved in assaulting the woman. She has filed a complaint at the Boxirahat police station. According to the police, a man has also been arrested.

On Monday, Abhijit De Bhowmik visited the woman’s home in Salbari to pledge support but she was not present in her residence.

“We came to meet the victim and everyone knew about our visit. Suddenly, she disappeared,” said De Bhowmik.