TMC: BJP deliberately dropping genuine voters during SIR

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that lakhs of genuine voters are being deliberately excluded from the lists.

TMC MPs staged a protest demonstration outside Parliament, demanding transparency and accountability in the voter list revision process. Party leaders claimed the move was a targeted effort to disenfranchise sections of the electorate ahead of upcoming elections.

“SIR is @BJP4India’s latest weapon of voter suppression. Behind these three letters lies a sinister agenda: mass disenfranchisement, backdoor NRC, and targeted harassment, with Bengal in their crosshairs,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

Trinamool asserted that the dignity of every citizen will be protected and every name on the voter list will be defended. Alongside the INDIA bloc MPs, Trinamool Congress’ parliamentarians also raised their voices in Parliament, on the streets, and in every forum possible. “Our fight will not stop. Every name on the voter list will be defended. Every citizen’s dignity will be protected. We will not let the BJP erase Bengal,” Trinamool Congress said.

“Bangla-Birodhi @BJP4India has stooped to disgusting new lows, relentlessly targeting Bengali migrant workers across BJP-ruled states, and now shamelessly declaring that Bangla is not even a language.

This blatant disrespect towards Bengal, its people, and its language will not go unanswered. We will fight this vicious agenda,” Trinamool MPs raised their voice. The ruling party in Bengal also alleged: “Bengali-speaking workers are being harassed and detained in @BJP4India-ruled states, simply for speaking in their mother tongue. This is a mockery of our Constitution.”

Calling SIR, ‘Silent Invisible Rigging’, Trinamool Congress stated: “After residential certificates were issued to dogs and tractors, an online application for a residence certificate has now been submitted in the name of US President Donald Trump in Samastipur, Bihar.

It is outrageous that such erroneous documents are forming the basis of @ECISVEEP’s Special Intensive Revision.

A mockery is being made of the greatest celebration of democracy – elections. The voter list revision in Bihar is an absolute disgrace!”