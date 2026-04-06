TMC-BJP clash over posters near Behala airport

Kolkata: Tension prevailed near the Behala airport in Parnasree after a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers over the pasting of campaign posters on Sunday.



According to sources, a group of TMC workers were putting up posters close to a BJP party office in the area when BJP workers

allegedly objected.

The situation escalated after TMC posters were reportedly torn, triggering a clash between workers of the two parties. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Tension flared up again when TMC candidate from Behala Paschim Assembly constituency, Ratna Chatterjee, arrived at the spot.

However, police intervened and kept the rival groups separated to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Indranil Khan staged a demonstration at a police station, alleging that BJP workers were being harassed by TMC during campaign activities.

The TMC, however, denied the allegations and countered that BJP workers were attempting to create unrest by damaging their own party flags and

campaign posters.