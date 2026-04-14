TMC-BJP clash leaves several injured in Mathabhanga; Six arrested

Cooch Behar: Tension flared in Mathabhanga town on Sunday night following a violent clash between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during an election campaign, leaving several people injured.

Among the injured was Chandrashekhar Roy Basunia, TMC councillor of Ward No. 5. The incident triggered protests by TMC workers outside the Mathabhanga Police Station, further escalating the situation.

According to reports, BJP candidate from Mathabhanga, Nishith Pramanik, was returning after campaigning in Wards 10 and 11 when his convoy passed through Ward No. 5. TMC supporters, led by Basunia, reportedly raised slogans of “Jai Bangla,” which was countered by BJP workers chanting “Jai Shri Ram.” The exchange soon turned into a scuffle between the two groups.

Police personnel from Mathabhanga Police Station rushed to the spot and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

In a related incident, the vehicle of BJP candidate from Sitalkuchi, Sabitri Barman, was allegedly vandalised while she was returning from campaigning. BJP leaders have blamed TMC workers for the attack.

TMC councillor Basunia alleged that BJP supporters created unrest in the otherwise peaceful town. “They assaulted me with iron rods and even misbehaved with a woman in front of the police. We will respond democratically on April 23,” he said.

However, BJP Cooch Behar district secretary Manoj Ghosh refuted the allegations, claiming that TMC workers instigated the violence. “We had prior permission for campaigning. TMC supporters blocked the road and attacked our workers. Our candidate Sabitri Barman’s vehicle was also vandalised,” he said. Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh, visited Mathabhanga on Monday to assess the situation. “A clash broke out between two groups on Sunday. Complaints have been filed and protests were staged. Two vehicles were leaving the area, one of which was vandalised and later identified as belonging to a candidate. Six people have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing,” Singh said.

In a separate development, police recovered 21 crude bombs from the Meyarer area of the Sitai Assembly Constituency on Sunday night, raising serious concerns ahead of the elections.