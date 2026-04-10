TMC-BJP clash heightens tension in Dhupguri

Jalpaiguri: Tensions escalated in Dhupguri following a clash between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering a series of allegations and counter-allegations from both sides ahead of the elections.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Paschim Magurmari, where a confrontation reportedly broke out between workers of the two parties. According to TMC sources, party women workers were campaigning in the area when a BJP worker allegedly obstructed them. On receiving the information, Ilias Ali, SC and OBC cell block president of Dhupguri Rural Block TMC, reached the spot and got into a verbal altercation with BJP worker Shibnath Roy.

TMC alleged that soon after, several BJP workers attacked Ali with sharp weapons. He was later rescued and admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police, along with central forces, rushed to the area. Later that night, Ali’s wife lodged a written complaint against Shibnath Roy at the police station.

In response, BJP supporters, led by Dhupguri Assembly candidate Naresh Chandra Roy, staged a protest by holding a sit-in demonstration.

The BJP denied the allegations and claimed that their worker, Shibnath Roy, was attacked by TMC leader Ilias Ali. Party leaders alleged repeated attacks on their workers and accused the police of inaction. A heated exchange took place between BJP leaders and police officials during the protest.

BJP leaders warned that if Ilias Ali is not arrested, they would intensify their agitation and bring Dhupguri to a standstill. Meanwhile, TMC also issued a counter-warning, stating that failure to take action against BJP workers would lead to a larger protest by their party.

The incident has further heightened political tension in the region as the state gears up for the upcoming elections.