TMC, BJP candidates take potshots at each other ahead of elections

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the two opposing candidates for the Kolkata North seat, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Roy, of TMC and BJP, respectively, took potshots at each other, both expressing confidence of winning the seat.



The enmity between these two politicians has climbed a notch higher with both engaging in a war of words in the media against each other ahead of the polls.

TMC candidate Sudip Bandopadhyay said that he will win and leave the field victorious like Messi (International football player) and reiterated that he is a nine-time public representative. He said that people will drive BJP out this time as it is clear to them how the BJP-led government at the Centre has been depriving Bengal of its funds.

Tapas Roy, who is contesting against his “nemesis” is learnt to have said that people have made up their mind to make Sudip retire from politics. He said: “Preparations are afoot to ensure he (Sudip) leaves the field forever. No matter how many times he won elections, it was all because of either Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi or Mamata Banerjee.”

The Kolkata North constituency roughly comprises Assembly segments of Chowringhee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Cossipore-Belgachia.

Sources said that TMC has already planned its campaign and is said to have warned its party leaders against becoming overconfident since it is viewing Roy as a tough competition. A TMC leader remarked that Roy has many supporters in North Kolkata who revere him for his clean image and helpful attitude.