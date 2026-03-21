TMC bets on doctor, Matua face in high-stakes Kalyani contest

Kolkata: In Kalyani, a Constituency where the Matua community holds significant electoral influence, the TMC has fielded a candidate who blends social identity with a long career in public healthcare.



Dr Atindra Nath Mondal — a senior government doctor and vice-president of the All India Matua Mahasangh — now finds himself at the centre of a closely watched contest, where both community equations and personal credibility are expected to matter.

Currently serving as the Additional Superintendent of JNM Hospital, Dr Mondal is better known locally for his work beyond politics. Raised in Bagula in Nadia district, he rose from a modest background to study at Calcutta Medical College. Over the years, he has built a reputation for accessibility, particularly among rural patients. Despite his administrative responsibilities, he continues to travel back to Bagula every Sunday to hold free medical consultations.

His Matua identity is expected to be a crucial factor in Kalyani. The political significance of this has sharpened following the ECI’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Kalyani recorded 9,037 deletions — among the highest in the state — with Matua-dominated constituencies seeing notable changes. The development has triggered debate and placed added focus on voter mobilisation in the run-up to the polls. In the 2021 Assembly election, BJP, which eventually clinched the seat, had edged past the TMC in a tightly contested fight, highlighting how slender margins can decide the outcome in Kalyani. Against this backdrop, the TMC’s decision to field Dr Mondal appears to be a calibrated move to consolidate Matua support while also projecting a candidate with a service-oriented image. Mondal is banking on the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Apart from his hospital duties, Dr Mondal has played an active role during crises, including organising food distribution during the Covid-19 pandemic and contributing to Cyclone Amphan relief efforts.