TMC berates Suvendu’s meet with Amit Shah

Kolkata: Following the meeting between the Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and Union Home minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned how he was allowed to meet the minister at a time when he has allegedly admitted his role in the Narada bribery case.



Suvendu on Monday met Amit Shah and the BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. Following his meeting, TMC took to its social media handle to ask: “WHY did @SuvenduWB visit @AmitShah & @JP Nadda today? To discuss the LIES he will be peddling in today’s Press Conference.” TMC wrote this before Suvendu was to hold a press meeting.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that it was shocking to see how Suvendu was entertained by Shah. He alleged that Adhikari’s meeting with the minister comes at a time when Suvendu allegedly admitted his role in the Narada bribery case. Kunal said this was proof that BJP is shielding him.

Ghosh added that Suvendu’s name is already in the FIR but the CBI has taken no action against him yet. He opined that this made it clear that Suvendu switched to BJP to get immunity from arrest in the Narada case. Ghosh questioned how the Union Home minister is silent on this matter despite CBI coming within the jurisdiction of his ministry.

Kunal once again shared the video which purportedly shows Suvendu talking about his political career. He is heard saying: “I started my career as a student leader in 1988. I was elected as councillor in 1995.” Sovendu then goes on to say that in this long political journey of his, except for the Narada sting operation, there are no proven allegations against him.

Kunal wrote on his Twitter handle: “After admitting the crime, Shuvendu must be arrested by CBI immediately. How can he be allowed to meet HM? This is the process of using influence to not get arrested. After admitting his crime in Narada Scam, how is he roaming free? This proves the political biases of CBI.”

Sharing images of Suvendu’s meeting with Shah, Nadda, and former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi on Monday, TMC leader Shashi Panja wrote on her Twitter handle: “Anti-Bengal gang at work.”