TMC berates Suvendu for his barb against Abhishek

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, on Wednesday, accused the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of polishing the boots of BJP to save himself, pointing out that one cannot be adjudged guilty even on the basis of provincial attachments by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Adhikari had attacked Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the Leaps and Bounds case. Ghosh in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said: “Let’s not forget, this is the same @SuvenduWB who had defected to @BJP4India to dodge arrest in the Narada and Saradha scams. @dir_ed’s provisional attachment order is far from a validated truth; it merely provides BJP with more ammunition to unjustly target Shri @abhishekaitc and sully his image.”

Meanwhile, TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said that BJP has been posing itself as a self-imposed voice of Hindutva. “@BJP4India, in its self-appointed role as the presumed voice of Hindus everywhere, has ironically, exhibited nothing but contempt towards the Hindu religion. @DilipGhoshBJP making derogatory remarks against Maa Durga. @Shantanu_bjp allowing CISF personnel to disrespect Sreedham Thakurnagar Thakurbari by wearing shoes inside.”

Bhattacharya alleged that soil offered by the Matua community for Ram Mandir’s bhoomi puja was rejected by the BJP. “PM @narendramodi performing Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan wearing footwear. BJP leaders wearing shoes inside Kedarnath temple. The people of Bengal are well aware of their HYPOCRISY. BJP’s poisoned chalice holds no allure for us!”