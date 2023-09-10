TMC berates Suvendu, Dilip for ‘controversial’ remarks

kolkata: Bengal BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh have courted controversies with the former allegedly claiming that Mahabharata was written by Krittibas Ojha while the latter said that ones who do not like the name ‘Bharat’ can leave the country.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday shared a video on its X account where the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari was purportedly heard saying that Mahabharata was not written by Nazrul Islam but by Krittibas.

He said this while indirectly taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who he alleged had said that Mahabharata was written by Nazrul Islam. Sharing the video, TMC wrote on X: “LoP @SuvenduWB has confidently declared that the Mahabharata was penned by none other than eminent Mahakavi, Krittibas Ojha. Bravo! Except, of course, for that pesky detail that Ojha’s major contribution to Bengali literature was in the form of his illustrious adaptation of the Ramayana (and not Mahabharata) into Bengali.

The LoP’s ceaseless servitude to his masters in Delhi has truly rendered him a stranger to his very roots!” Meanwhile, BJP MP, Dilip Ghosh courted controversy as he said that India will be renamed Bharat and statues of foreigners in Kolkata will be removed.

During his ‘Chai pe Charcha’ programme in Kharagpur city, which falls under his constituency, the former BJP national vice-president said: “When our party comes to power in Bengal, we will remove all statues of foreigners in Kolkata.”

He added: “India will be renamed as Bharat. Those not liking it are free to leave the country,” he said. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Santanu Sen alleged that the BJP was trying to “divert attention from real issues as it is afraid of the Opposition INDIA alliance.”