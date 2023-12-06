TMC berates Giriraj Singh for remarks against CM

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday slammed Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh for his outrageously insulting remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The ruling party said that this exposed BJP’s culture of disrespecting women in the country.

“The despicable remarks, which lowered the dignity of the Parliament, were starkly similar to PM Narendra Modi’s mocking “Didi O Didi” remark in the run-up to the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Preachers of ‘NAARI SAMMAN’ promote “NAARI KA APMAAN,” Trinamool Congress said.

Senior TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja strongly condemned Singh’s remarks and gestures where he used words like ‘thumka’ for the only woman sitting Chief Minister of the country.

“TMC registers a very strong protest against the remarks of Union minister Giriraj Singh. This is the regressive attitude of the BJP, which is reflected in the Union minister’s words. Multiple celebrities were present during the inauguration of the KIFF and they requested Mamata Banerjee to match steps with them. But the Union minister twisted the moment and made misogynistic remarks based on what the Prime Minister has also shown in the past,” said Panja.

Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “The words uttered by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (on X) are condemnable. They need to think twice before using such words for women...”

Mahua Moitra said: “Union Minister Giriraj Singh has made some shocking comments where he said, ‘who jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi, ye uchit nahi hai’. May I just remind him and all his misogynist patriarchs in the BJP that it is not your place to tell us what is uchit and what is not. Mamata Banerjee is...the only lady Chief Minister in India...’