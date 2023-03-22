TMC: Bengal emerges frontrunner in various domains in development work

Bengal has emerged as a frontrunner in various domains which include MGNREGS, development of small-scale industries, construction of houses in rural areas, building of roads and skill development among others.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday tweeted: “With Bengal leading the way in various domains, it’s time to turn up the heat and aim for even greater heights under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Smt. @MamataOfficial. Our commitment to progress and prosperity for all will never falter! Onwards and upwards, always!”

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the BJP leaders here tried to malign the Bengal government only for the sake of politics but the state government continued to receive accolades from various Centre-run agencies for its performance in various fields.

“We strive for Bengal’s comprehensive development by reaching the last person and eliminating all bottlenecks in the way of public welfare. Today, our leaders visited prominent spiritual and cultural institutions to pray for our people’s good fortune. #DidirSurakshaKawach,” Trinamool Congress further tweeted.

Apart from MGNREGS, the development of small-scale industries, construction of houses in rural areas, the state has performed exceptionally on other parameters, including giving scholarship for minority students, e-tendering and has been most effective in poverty reduction among major states in India.

Incidentally, Bengal ranked first in India in providing employment to unskilled labourers and second in the creation of man-days among all states under the 100 days job scheme in the 2021-22 financial year.

The state Panchayats and Rural Development department offered employment to about 1,11,19765 people while 36,41,17876 man-days were created under MGNREGS. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are second and third in the employment of unskilled labourers by engaging 10050834 and 9570803 persons respectively.

The Centre has not disbursed a single penny in connection with MGNREGS. Among the 34 states and Union Territories, Bengal is the solitary state and Lakshadweep (UT), that has not received any funds for 100 days work, alleged Trinamool Congress.

The state government has given specific directives to the state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department to start repairing works and renovating more than 8,500 village roads in March ahead of the Panchayat elections.

As per estimates of the state Panchayats and Rural Development department, the construction of the roads will entail an expenditure to the tune of Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 crore which has already been sanctioned.