TMC bars job recommendations by party leaders in pvt organisations

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the top leadership of Trinamool Congress has reportedly issued a directive prohibiting party leaders, including those in affiliated organisations, from recommending candidates for jobs in private organisations or interfering in municipal hiring processes.

A senior TMC leader is learnt to have revealed that complaints had surfaced about party functionaries extorting “cut money” from workers they helped employ in private firms or public projects, prompting this crackdown.

State TMC president Subrata Bakshi has reportedly cautioned union leaders to comply with the directive. As Opposition parties gear up to weaponize the corruption narrative, TMC is apparently enforcing stricter oversight.

A party official warned that any leader found guilty of meddling in recruitment would face severe consequences, signalling the party’s resolve to distance itself from individual wrongdoings.

The directive reportedly also bars elected representatives—such as mayors, councillors, and panchayat

officials—from influencing contractor appointments for civic projects. Such a move comes at a time when the TMC-led-state government is battling several litigations in connection with recruitment processes in the education sector.

Recently, the Supreme Court invalidated close to 26,000 appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in the case of WBSSC corruption which led to the incarceration of former Education minister Partha Chatterjee, alongside TMC MLAs Manik Bhattacharya and Jiban Krishna Saha.

The late Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha was also implicated, denting the party’s reputation. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, has reportedly launched a stringent campaign to restore the party’s image ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Sources indicate that complaints reached the Chief Minister’s desk, particularly from industrial belts in greater Kolkata where TMC’s trade union leaders allegedly coerced factories into hiring their preferred candidates, often for a fee or a share of workers’ wages.