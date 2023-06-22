TMC bags 49 seats uncontested in Malda

MALDA: The ruling party, Trinamool Congress, is left uncontested in 45 seats at the Gram Panchayat and 4 seats at the Panchayat Samiti level in Malda, as per the data provided by the district election cell.



Among the total 47 uncontested seats in the Gram Panchayat, the other 2 seats have gone to the Congress party.

Trinamool bagged 29 uncontested seats in Kaliachak Block 1; 6 seats in Ratua Block 1; 4 seats in English Bazar; 2 each in Kaliachak Block 2 and Gazole; 1 each in Kaliachak Block 3 and Manikchak Blocks.

Congress got 1 uncontested seat in Silampur 2 Gram Panchayat of Kaliachak 1 Block and one in Uttar Chandipur GP of Manikchak Block.

It is also clear that the 20-seated Mozampur GP in Kaliachak Block 1 is also going to be bagged by TMC uncontested as these seats remained uncontested.

Again, the 4 such seats at the PS level are in Kaliachak Block 1 and 3, of which 3 are in Mozampur PS numbered 31, 32, 33 of Kaliachak Block 1, and 1 in Kaliachak Block 2 number 42.

Meanwhile, for this year’s edition of the Panchayat polls in Malda, there are over 1.5K withdrawals of candidature in the district till 20 June, the last day for the same.

The ruling party, Trinamool Congress, has withdrawn 515 candidatures, the maximum number of nominations, followed by Congress with 386 withdrawals. BJP has taken back 278, and CPI(M) 203. There are 268 candidates of other political parties and Independents who lifted their nominations from the poll. The poll process in the district is in full swing, as the ballot papers are being printed now, and the training of the poll personnel is also underway.

Over 13,000 polling personnel will be needed to conduct the election in the 3,035 booths, including 2,732 main and 303 auxiliary polling stations.

The electors will be voting for 3,141 GP, 432 PS, and 43 ZP seats in Malda.