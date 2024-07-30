TMC backs media protest on Parl premises

Kolkata: In the backdrop of protests by journalists outside Parliament over being stopped from moving around on its premises to interact with legislators, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have accused the BJP government of turning Parliament into a deep dark chamber. TMC MP Derek O’Brien told the media in Delhi that Parliament is turned into a “deep dark chamber”. “Media is being kept out. Let the media come. Full censorship ongoing. The Modi govt is creating situations worse than emergency. We are with the media in this fight,” he said. He informed that his party chairperson Mamata Banerjee has asked him to take up this issue with all other Opposition political parties.



Journalist-turned-TMC MP Sagarika Ghose wrote on X: “This is totally unacceptable and must be immediately reversed. How can the press be removed from the house of the people? Removing journalists from Parliament is an assault on citizens rights.” TMC MP Sushmita Dev wrote on X: “This time it is not the opposition MPs protesting in parliament but it is the journalists.” Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta wrote on X: “A clear violation of Article 19 - Freedom of Press! In the world’s largest democracy - The media is considered as a fourth pillar of democracy and it plays a vital role in a country’s social, political, economical and international affairs.

However, In Modi’s New India - Media/Journalists are Caged, Free Voices Muffled & Dissent amounts to Sedition! Here, Journalists collectively stage protests against restrictions imposed by this NDA (Non Democratic Alliance) Sarkar”.