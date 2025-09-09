TMC: Attempt to disrupt SSC exam failed; over 31K candidates came from BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday slammed the BJP’s “double-engine governments” in various states and the saffron party-led Central government, saying that “those who had promised 2 crore jobs per year have no jobs in their states”.

Trinamool Congress leader Arup Chakraborty said: “Those who are involved in political vulturism wanted to disrupt the SSC examination on Sunday but the state government agencies successfully carried out the exam amid tight security. Those who promised 2 crore jobs per year are seeing that there are no jobs in their states. Those who raise questions as to why the people from Bengal would go to work outside as migrant workers must see now that candidates from BJP-ruled states took part in the exam. Many of them were claiming that there were no jobs in their states.”

“Most of these candidates came from Uttar Pradesh and some were from Rajasthan, MP and Bihar. Job aspirants from Uttar Pradesh who came here for the exam said that there were irregularities in the examination.

No regular exams occur for the job seekers in Uttar Pradesh,” Chakraborty added. Took a swipe at the BJP’s “double-engine governments” Trinamool Congress further states that youths from those states travelled to West Bengal to take the exam, as recruitment processes in their home states were stalled.

Chakrborty also claimed that more than 31,000 out of the 3 lakh odd candidates who sat for the SSC exam were from BJP-ruled states. On Sunday after the conclusion of the exam, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) also said that there were more than 31,000 candidates from outside the state who appeared for the teacher’s recruitment exam in West Bengal.

Rajkumar Yadav had come all the way from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh to appear for the exam for 23,312 assistant teacher posts. “I am hoping the exams go well. In Uttar Pradesh, there are no jobs. So, I applied here,” he said as he lined up outside an exam centre on the outskirts of Kolkata. Satish Kumar, who has done BEd and Masters in Science, also reached Kolkata to appear in the examination. He said: “I have appeared in recruitment exams in Rajasthan as well as in UP. Right now, no examination is being held. So, I came here.”