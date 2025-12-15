TMC attacks Suvendu over alleged Rs 2.5 cr jobs scam

Kolkata: The TMC on Saturday launched a sharp attack on BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over allegations of a large-scale cash-for-jobs racket involving crores of rupees.

The allegations are based on a written complaint submitted to the West Bengal BJP president by Animesh Giri, a BJP worker and RSS member from East Medinipur. In the complaint, Giri alleged that Adhikari took Rs 2.5 crore from him on the promise of securing government-linked jobs in the Railways, primary schools and even through MPs’ offices.

According to the letter, Adhikari repeatedly assured that the jobs would be arranged, but when the promises failed to materialise, only a small portion of the money was returned. The complaint claims that Rs 2.1 crore remains unpaid. It further alleges that Giri and his family are now living in fear after seeking a refund, raising serious concerns about intimidation and the alleged misuse of power within the BJP’s organisational structure in Bengal.

Reacting strongly, the TMC said the allegations exposed a troubling absence of accountability within the BJP.

“If the Leader of the Opposition can allegedly extort crores from his own party workers without facing any internal scrutiny, one can imagine the plight of ordinary citizens,” the party said in a post on X. It added that the accusations pointed to “power without accountability and intimidation without consequence”.

The BJP has so far not responded to the claims. The TMC, however, said the allegations reinforced its long-standing criticism of Adhikari’s conduct, also recalling earlier accusations linked to a chit fund-related incident.