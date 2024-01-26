TMC attacks Suvendu for trying to trigger ‘communal tension’

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state Power minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday attacked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for deliberately trying to trigger communal tension.



Biswas in a post on X said: “@SuvenduWB, don’t you have any other work than pitting one community against another? Who would have thought that the ‘divide and rule’ policy didn’t end with the conclusion of British rule? Because the BJP leaders obviously are on a 24*7 duty to instigate communal violence!”

Trinamool Congress once again alleged that BJP is spreading fake news. In a social media post, Trinamool Congress said: “Fake news spreading like wildfire! India ranked as the top country for the propagation of disinformation and misinformation. But then again, what more can we expect with @BJP4India at the helm? Clearly, spreading false information & misleading people is their vaccine for staying in power!”

Biswas alleged that BJP had hired hooligans and troublemakers to create trouble. Last week, the Power minister warned Adhikari of dire consequences if the BJP tries to create trouble during the ‘Sanhati (harmony) rally’ on January 22. Biswas alleged that Adhikari has been spreading canards against the Trinamool Congress government.

He alleged that Adhikari recently presented concocted tales based on a year-old WBSEDCL notice. A faction of BJP’s state leadership resorted to spreading baseless propaganda regarding Trinamool’s “Sanhati rally”.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee repeatedly accused the BJP of dividing Bengal “by creating communal tension” and destroying the state’s culture of peace and harmony just for their political gains. Trinamool Congress supremo on several occasions also alerted people not to fall into the trap of BJP.