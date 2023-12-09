TMC attacks Centre over PM-KISAN Scheme

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday attacked the BJP-led Centre over the PM-KISAN Scheme as the number of beneficiaries are gradually going down. The ruling party in Bengal also termed the central scheme as a “lip service”.



“According to data provided by MoS @KailashBaytu, the number of PM-Kisan beneficiaries dropped 22% from 10.45 Cr families last year to 8.12 crore families this year budgetary allocation for the scheme for this year is the lowest in 5 years – 20% lower than the budgetary estimates for 2019-20.” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

It further alleged: “@AgriGoI had earlier revealed that the number of PM-Kisan beneficiaries fell by two-thirds from the scheme’s launch in 2019 till the 11th installment disbursed in May-June 2022. PM-Kisan is nothing but lip service to the distressed farmers of the country!”

Earlier TMC had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of Bengal through his PM Kisan Yojana but in reality they were trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts. TMC also accused the BJP-led Central government of indulging in malicious propaganda for political gains.