TMC attacks BJP on NEET paper leakages

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday attacked the BJP on several issues including leakage of NEET papers. The Union education minister in Parliament denied the charges of paper leakages. TMC in a post on X said: “Numerous cases of exam leaks in the past 7 years in BJP-ruled states have affected crores of applicants, yet all @BJP4India.” It also criticised Pradhan for not showing the signs of remorse for destroying the lives of our students. “The days of fiction writing are over, Mr. Pradhan. India demands answers!” TMC said.

TMC MP Susmita Dev in her post on X said: “When a Minister ducks from the truth on the floor of the House, it’s a travesty for the nation. Betraying Youth is a mission for @BJP4India!”

The ruling party in Bengal also attacked the BJP after two women were nearly buried alive in Madhya Pradesh for opposing road construction. “Aayi NDA ki yeh sarkar Laayi mahilaon pe teen guna atyachar Atrocities against women have become an epidemic under BJP-backed lawlessness. In MP’s Rewa, two women were nearly buried alive for opposing road construction. CM @DrMohanYadav51 should hang his head in shame!” Trinamool said. Susmita Dev in a post on X said: “Absolutely horrific and heart-wrenching video from BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh — the worst human rights violation other than an attempt to murder! @BJP4India which lectures on ‘Beti Bachao’ enjoys immunity from the Godi Media ! Why? Sad and despicable!”