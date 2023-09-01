TMC assessing loss of key Panchayats in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Although the Trinamool Congress (TMC) performed well in the Panchayat elections in the Cooch Behar district, the leadership is now paying special attention to the Gram Panchayats that they failed to secure.



One such area is the Tufanganj subdivision. Out of the total 128 Panchayats in the district, Trinamool won 105 seats, while the BJP secured 22 seats.

In Tufanganj, specifically, TMC managed to win 7 out of the 11 Gram Panchayats, with the remaining 4 Gram Panchayats falling under the BJP’s control.

Abhijit De Bhowmik, the President of the Cooch Behar District Trinamool, is now visiting the defeated Gram Panchayat areas to understand why his party couldn’t capture those four Gram Panchayats.

The district president has ordered the formation of an election committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

This committee aims to engage with the common people by visiting the area and conducting organizational meetings with party workers.

Specifically, Shalbari 1, Shalbari 2, Barkodali 1, and Barkodali 2 Gram Panchayats in Tufanganj block 2 were taken over by the BJP. Abhijit De Bhowmik visited these Gram Panchayats on Friday.