TMC: Assam CM labelling ‘Bengali-speakers as B’deshi outrageous’;

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “outrageous” remark labelling those who declare Bengali as their mother tongue in census records as “Bangladeshi” foreigners. Bengal’s ruling party accused the BJP of pushing a divisive agenda aimed at branding Bengalis as illegal immigrants and consigning them to detention camps. “Imagine a democratically elected Chief Minister publicly declaring that those who mention Bengali as their mother tongue in the caste census are ‘illegal Bangladeshis’,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

It further stated: “@BJP4India is simply trying to erase the distinction between ‘Bengali’ and ‘Bangladeshi.’ It is disgraceful that people of a state in the Indian Union are being subjected to such hate and xenophobia by public representatives themselves.” Asserting that they would not allow the people to become foreigners in their land, Trinamool Congress also stated: “This is all part of BJP’s agenda to brand Bengalis as Bangladeshis, declare them stateless, and dump them in detention camps. But let it be known that we will never allow our people to become foreigners in their own land.” It also reminded the Assam Chief Minister that the country’s national anthem and national song are in Bengali. “If Assam CM sings the national song or national anthem, will he be an illegal Bangladeshi?” it asked. “Let’s remind him: our National Anthem is in Bengali. Our National Song is in Bengali. So, when Himanta sings ‘Jana Gana Mana’ or ‘Vande Mataram’, does he automatically become an illegal Bangladeshi? By his own twisted logic, shouldn’t his citizenship now be questioned?” Trinamool Congress questioned.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Assam government after a Foreigners’ Tribunal in Assam issued a notice to a farmer from Cooch Behar, Uttam Kumar Brajabashi, declaring him an alleged illegal migrant. Banerjee termed it a “systematic assault on democracy”. Senior Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha on Saturday said: “Earlier, there was an attempt to identify Bengali-speaking Muslims as Bangladeshi and push them back. After the Uttam Kumar Brajabashi incident, it is clear that Hindus and Rajbangshis are also being targeted. The Assam CM was now saying that they would identify Bangladeshi by their handwriting. I would like to ask are those Bengalis who are residing in Assam Bangladeshis.”

