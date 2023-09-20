TMC asks party leaders to reach Delhi before October 1

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has asked its MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati and chairmen of the municipalities to reach Delhi before October 1 to join the ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat on October 2 in a protest against the Centre’s decision to withhold funds for Bengal.



Denied permission by the Delhi police to stage a protest at Ram Leela Maidan, Trinamool Congress has decided to observe ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti.

It is committed to take the protest to the national capital to raise its voice against the “politics of deprivation”.

The ruling party in Bengal is of the opinion that the Centre’s move is “destroying livelihood” of the people of this state.

Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will go to Delhi and visit Rajghat to pay their respect to Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. Both are also scheduled to meet Union minister Giriraj Singh on October 3.

They will be accompanied by TMC MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati, and Panchayat Samiti Sabhadhipatis.

Trinamool will carry 50 lakh letters from the people to register its protest against the fund blockade.

Abhishek has condemned Delhi Police’s move to deny permission to stage a sit-in-demonstration and also threatened to file a lawsuit if the Delhi Police gives in writing that they would not allow the protest rally.

The Trinamool national general secretary, during various public meetings ahead of the Panchayat elections, told the people that he would organise a massive protest in Delhi with various elected representatives from Bengal at various levels of administration.

“Despite repeated appeals, Delhi police have not yet given permission to hold the Dharna. They are not giving us in writing that they would not give permission. If they inform us in writing, we will go to court,” Banerjee said.