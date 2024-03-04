TMC asks Kunal to show cause for ‘breach of party discipline’

Kolkata: Following his revolt in the media against the party’s MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, served a show-cause notice to its leader Kunal Ghosh, asking for an explanation for the alleged breach of the party’s



discipline code.

The party, on Monday, served a show cause notice to Ghosh while he was visiting the party MLA Tapas Roy who resigned from the party. Roy confirmed to the media that the letter was sent to Kunal by the TMC’s state president Subrata Bakshi.

However, Kunal later told the media in the evening that he could not find the time to open the copy of the letter on his phone. He said he will reply once he goes through the show cause notice in detail. Kunal also claimed that he was invited by Sudip for tea on Monday evening at the latter’s residence.

Sources said that the party leadership had decided to ask Ghosh to show cause after he openly attacked TMC’s North Kolkata Parliamentary seat’s MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. Members at the helm of the decision-making body of the party are of the opinion that such an activity is against the party’s disciplinary code.

Recently, Kunal had resigned from the post of party’s state general secretary and spokesperson. He had accused Sudip of trying to run the party as his personal fiefdom and not inviting him for a party meeting in the North

Kolkata constituency.

“In North Calcutta, Sudip Bandyopadhyay appears more aligned with the BJP. TMC is fighting with the BJP on 41 seats in the state but in North Calcutta, it is BJP versus BJP as Sudip Bandyopadhyay is hand in glove with the saffron brigade,”

Ghosh alleged.

He also called for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI into the financial transactions of Sudip Bandopadhyay when the latter was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Kunal had asserted that it needs to be probed if the money paid to him, or the hospital, was related to the coal scam.