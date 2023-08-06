TMC asks its MLAs, leaders to stick to party’s code of discipline & maintain unity

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have conveyed to its MLAs the message of upholding party discipline and maintaining unity and peace during the formation of Panchayat boards.



Before the Panchayat boards are to be formed in the state, the ruling party has been holding meetings at block and district levels. Such meetings are especially being held in places where it was observed that party MLAs and workers have deviated from the code of discipline that the party has set for all its members to follow.

Two such districts are Murshidabad and Malda.

In a meeting held at the TMC Bhavan recently, members who were present included 19 MLAs from Murshidabad and seven from Malda, besides district presidents and chairmen. The meeting was presided by TMC state president Subrata Bakshi and cabinet minister Firhad Hakim who was given charge of Murshidabad by Mamata Banerjee.

It is learnt that it has been clarified to the leaders that if they want to continue to remain in the party then they would have to follow the party’s code of discipline and carry out instructions of the chairper-son Mamata Banerjee.

They were told that unity needs to be maintained in a bid to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in a bid to win more seats from Bengal so the party can increase its representation in the Lok Sabha, allowing it to be vocal on more issues that concern Bengal.

The MLAs were warned not to fall into the traps set by the Opposition in a bid to lure them away from TMC before the parliamentary elections. Also, instructions were given to ensure there is no violence relating to the formation of panchayat boards in the state.

The MLAs were asked to monitor this, it was learnt.

The party MLAs were also prohibited from talking to the media about internal issues within the party. In case of any misunderstandings or complaints, it will have to be conveyed internally. Such a direction from the party came in the wake of its party MLA from Murshidabad, Humayun Kabir threatening to float a new party if TMC does not pay heed to his demands.

However, he is learnt to have apologised by sending a letter clarifying his statements.