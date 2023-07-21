TMC asks Humayun Kabir to fall in line

Kolkata: Due to what is being viewed as his “anti-party stance”, TMC’s Murshidabad MLA Humayun Kabir, who has already irked the party by supporting Independent candidates during the rural elections, may face disciplinary action from the party.



The gulf between TMC’s Bharatpur MLA and the party kept widening since the start of the rural polls and reached the breaking point when he is said to have openly challenged the party with the support of winning Independent candidates. He has also demanded the removal of the party’s district leader Shaoni Singha Roy.

In the wake of the recent developments where Humayun has also raised a finger at the State Election Commission and police for the violence that took place during the Panchayat elections, he has been warned by TMC leader Santanu Sen to fall in line or face action.

National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had warned repeatedly before the rural polls that party workers who will contest as Independent candidates because the party didn’t give them tickets, will be suspended from TMC.

However, Humayun apparently did not obey the orders and had thrown his weight behind the Independent candidates. He is learnt to have continued with his rebellion as he recently held a meeting at his residence with all the winning Independent candidates from Murshidabad and subsequently advocated for them in a press meet.

He told the media that these candidates belong to the TMC only and are his followers. Ahead of the Friday’s event, he demanded the removal of Roy and said he does not care if the party removes him for raising such a demand and added that unless Roy is removed, he will not attend any party meeting.

TMC leader Santanu Sen is learnt to have said Kabir is what he is today because of the party. “This should be a good enough reason for him to follow party discipline. He can always convey his grievances to the party personally instead of openly declaring a rebellion. The party is keeping a close watch on his activities.”