TMC asks Ananta Maharaj & BJP to clear stand on separate state issue

Cooch Behar: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for clarification from Ananta Maharaj and the BJP regarding their stand on the issue of a separate state. Ananta Maharaj is the leader of The Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association which has consistently advocated for a separate state or Union territory.



Following his election as a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha, Maharaj returned to Cooch Behar on Tuesday. He was warmly welcomed at New Cooch Behar station. However, during the event, he refrained from commenting on the demand for a separate state which he used to champion earlier.

When questioned about the matter, he simply responded: “I will provide all the details in the Rajya Sabha. You will be informed of everything there.”

While several BJP MLAs have been proposing the idea of a separate state comprising districts of North Bengal, the state leadership has remained silent on the matter.

The nomination of Ananta Maharaj as a Rajya Sabha member by the BJP has further fueled speculations about the party’s stance on the demand for a separate state.

TMC spokesperson, Partha Pratim Roy, stated: “Ananta Maharaj’s statements are ambiguous. He failed to clarify today whether he would raise the demand for a separate state in the Rajya Sabha. Are the BJP and Ananta Maharaj endorsing the demand for a separate state or has he withdrawn from his previous position? We demand that the BJP and Ananta Maharaj make public their stand. The people should not be misled.”