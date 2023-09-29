TMC appoints new prez & V-Ps across 13 blocks

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday did a reshuffle in its party organisation wherein new presidents and vice-presidents were appointed in 13 blocks across several districts of the state.

The list issued by the party read that in South Dinajpur’s Harirampur block, Yesin Ali was appointed as president. In the same district in Tapan (Gangarampur) block Samir Raha was appointed as president.

In Malda’s Habibpur block, Kistu Murmu was appointed the president. In the Kaliachak-III Block Mostaque Hossain was appointed the president.

In Murshidabad’s Sagardighi, Nure Mehboob Alam was appointed the president while Kismat Ali was made the vice-president. In Nadia’s Tehatta-I Sukumar Mondal was appointed the president. In Hooghly’s Arambagh, Sambhunath Bera and Shah Md Rafique were appointed as president and vice president respectively. In Hooghly’s Pursurah, Jasabanta Ghosh was appointed the president.

In East Burdwan’s Raina-III block, Syed Kalimuddin and Arun Roy were appointed president and vice president, respectively. In West Midnapore’s Debra, Pradip Kar and Sitesh Dhara were appointed president and vice president, respectively.

In West Midnapore’s Garbeta II-A, Sudhanshu Sekhar Mondal was appointed the president. In Daspur-I, Sunil Bhowmick was appointed the president. In Purulia’s Hura, Prasenjit Mahato was appointed president. It was learnt that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, TMC decided to reshuffle its district organisations, especially in districts where a setback occurred relating to minority votes.

The ruling party in Bengal has already started preparing the ground for the Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held next year. In a bid to do so, it has begun compiling reports on districts where it needs to buck up to strengthen its voter base. The decision was also made on the basis of the recently concluded rural elections in the state.