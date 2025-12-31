TMC appoints coordinators for all 9 Cooch Behar Assembly seats

Cooch Behar: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has appointed coordinators for all nine Assembly constituencies in Cooch Behar district, signalling an early start to organisational preparations.

For six of the nine constituencies, Cooch Behar Municipality chairman Rabindranath Ghosh and chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), Partha Pratim Roy, have been entrusted with key responsibilities. Both leaders are considered influential figures in district politics, and their appointments have generated considerable enthusiasm among party workers.

Rabindranath Ghosh has been made the coordinator for Cooch Behar North, Natabari and Tufanganj — three seats that were won by the BJP in the last Assembly elections. Expressing gratitude after receiving the responsibility, Ghosh said: “I am thankful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for placing her trust in me. We will work to ensure strong results not only in these three constituencies but across all nine seats in the district, just as we performed well in the last Lok Sabha elections.”

Partha Pratim Roy has been appointed coordinator for Mekhliganj, Sitalkuchi and Mathabhanga. On Wednesday, he visited the Sitalkuchi SIR hearing centre, where he listened to grievances raised by local residents.

He later travelled to Mathabhanga and held meetings with party workers to assess organisational readiness.

Meanwhile, sitting MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia has been given charge of the remaining three constituencies—Dinhata, Sitai and Cooch Behar South. Until now, both Ghosh and Roy did not hold major organisational posts at the district level, with most responsibilities handled by the district president.

Their new roles have brought renewed momentum to party activities, with veteran workers welcoming the leadership changes. Political observers believe the organisational reshuffle could strengthen the TMC’s prospects in the district.